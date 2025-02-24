New marker on the Drury campus tells the story of 2 historic Black churches in Springfield

There’s a new marker on Springfield’s African American Heritage Trail. The marker, unveiled Monday at Benton and Central on the Drury University campus, is for Church Square North. It tells the story of the roles two historic Black churches – Benton Avenue AME and Washington Avenue Baptist – played in the community. There's already a marker for Church Square South on the trail.

After a program at Washington Avenue Baptist, which included Drury architecture student Lilly Henry singing “Deep River,” the crowd moved to the site of the marker.

They cheered as a black velvet cloth was removed.

Charlotte Hardin had family that were members of Benton Avenue AME, and she attended many programs there. To see the marker unveiled for a place that holds a special place in her heart meant a lot to her.

"Oh, it just makes my heart overflow," she said. "Benton Avenue was such a crown jewel in the Springfield community for many, many years, especially the Black community but the entire community. And I think the recognition is well deserving of everything that Benton Avenue, its pastors and members poured into the community."

Benton Avenue AME is being renovated by Drury after sitting empty for years and will be a space where students and the community can learn about Springfield’s Black history. Rosalyn Thomas is associate dean of diversity and inclusion at Drury, and she attended school there. She remembers attending programs at the church with her husband and says she’s excited to see it restored.

"To see it come back alive again, it's a wonderful, wonderful thing for our community," she said.



