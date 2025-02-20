After fewer than 3 years on the job, PSU President Shipp leaves for a private university in St. Louis

Pittsburg State University will have a new President next academic year.

On Tuesday, Pitt State President Dan Shipp announced that he was leaving southeast Kansas for St. Louis to become the president of Maryville University.

Shipp arrived in Gorilla Nation less than three years ago, being named PSU’s 10th President on April 8, 2022.

He held several positions at universities throughout the US, however, PSU was his first opportunity to be a university president. At Shipp’s introductory press conference, he praised former PSU President Steve Scott, who spent his entire career at PSU.

“Next thank you to President Scott and the many members of your team that have helped to make today possible. I said backstage, I said you could have smaller shoes to fill?”

Shipp wrote in a press release sent to PSU employees and students Tuesday, "I will be transitioning to a new leadership role as the president of Maryville University in St. Louis. I am professionally excited to begin serving an institution that continues to inspire and transform higher education throughout the country."

The decision-making process for selecting the next president will be announced by and facilitated by the Kansas Board of Regents.