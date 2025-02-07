Flu, whooping cough continues spreading in the Ozarks

Cases of influenza and whooping cough are currently increasing in the community.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said flu cases have nearly doubled over the past three weeks.

Meanwhile, 21 cases of whooping cough were reported locally for the first 36 days of the year, which is much higher than normal. Typically, Greene County only gets roughly 13 whooping cough cases in an entire year.

The Taney County Health Department reported Wednesday that, in the last week, the number of cases had doubled, with 115 new cases reported, 48 of them children 14 and under.

To avoid spreading the flu, limit contact with others, cover your nose or mouth when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often with soap and water, and don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Stay home unless you need to see a doctor, and remain home until you've been fever-free for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medicine.

Health officials warn that whooping cough can be especially dangerous for young children and infants, sometimes requiring hospital treatment.

The Taney County Health Department recommends the flu vaccine for everyone six months and older, and a vaccine is also available for whooping cough. Find out where to get a vaccine at vaccine417.com.

For a complete list of possible symptoms, along with emergency warning signs of complications, visit the CDC’s webpage on flu or pertussis. If you experience emergency warning signs, seek medical care immediately.