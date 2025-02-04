Organizations willing to feed Missouri children this summer are needed

Nonprofit organizations across Missouri are needed to help feed thousands of children who otherwise would not have access to healthy meals during the summer months.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is looking for schools, faith-based organizations, camps, private nonprofit agencies and local government agencies willing to help.

The Summer Food Service Program or SFSP is a federal program that reimburses organizations for meals they serve to kids under age 18 who are at risk of going hungry during the summer. It’s one way the state is working to fight childhood hunger.

There’s now a Rural Non-Congregrate Option. Before, counties in rural areas were unable to operate a congregate site due to the lack of transportation for kids. Now, they could potentially operate a non-congregate site, according to DHSS.

Training in the program requirements will be provided to nonprofits who choose to participate.

Applications will be accepted March 1 through May 15.

Find out more at health.mo.gov/sfsp.