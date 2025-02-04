© 2025 KSMU Radio
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.

Organizations willing to feed Missouri children this summer are needed

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:04 PM CST
A child holds a sandwich.
A child holds a sandwich.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will accept applications soon for the Summer Food Service Program.

Nonprofit organizations across Missouri are needed to help feed thousands of children who otherwise would not have access to healthy meals during the summer months.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is looking for schools, faith-based organizations, camps, private nonprofit agencies and local government agencies willing to help.

The Summer Food Service Program or SFSP is a federal program that reimburses organizations for meals they serve to kids under age 18 who are at risk of going hungry during the summer. It’s one way the state is working to fight childhood hunger.

There’s now a Rural Non-Congregrate Option. Before, counties in rural areas were unable to operate a congregate site due to the lack of transportation for kids. Now, they could potentially operate a non-congregate site, according to DHSS.

Training in the program requirements will be provided to nonprofits who choose to participate.

Applications will be accepted March 1 through May 15.

Find out more at health.mo.gov/sfsp.
News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
