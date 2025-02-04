© 2025 KSMU Radio
Congressman Eric Burlison's office will host the Tax and Small Business Fair Wednesday

KSMU | By Becky Gardner
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:24 PM CST
Eric Burlison\Facebook
Event flyer for the Burlison Tax and Small Business Fair

The event, at the Library Center, will allow people easier access to local, state and federal agencies.

Congressman Eric Burlison is hosting a Tax and Small Business Fair on Wednesday, February 5, to connect people with administrators they don’t typically get to speak with face-to-face.

The Burlison Tax and Small Business Fair will be an apolitical open forum for the public to connect with their local, state and federal agencies that oversee taxes, loans and other related matters.

Noah Snelson, the field director for Congressmen Burlison, said the idea is to make it easier for people to resolve issues and have questions answered.

“A lot of folks have an issue with a tax return or talking to the small business administration and spend frustrating time potentially on hold," said Snelson. "This is a face-to-face opportunity to speak to some of those administrations.”

The event is free to the public and no RSVP is needed.

The IRS, the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration will have tables at the event, as well as their local counterparts at the county and state level.

The Burlison office will also be on hand to assist people who may have more complex concerns that can’t be resolved through this style of interaction, Snelson said.

The fair will take place on February 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Springfield-Greene County Library Center located at 4653 S Campbell Ave.
