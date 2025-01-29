United Springfield PAC makes picks for city council races

Local political action committee United Springfield has announced its preferences in Springfield’s upcoming City Council election.

In a press release the PAC announced it will be supporting candidate Jeff Schrag for Mayor. Schrag will face Mary Collette in that race.

They’ll be backing incumbents Monica Horton for Zone 1 and Craig Hosmer for General Seat B. Both candidates are running unopposed.

United Springfield will also support Heather Hardinger for General Seat A, and Matt Simpson for Zone 4. Hardinger will face challenger Eric Pauly. Simpson will compete with Bruce Adib-Yazdi.

United Springfield said all eligible candidates were interviewed by their steering committee, and they chose candidates they feel confident fit their mission. That mission includes four focuses areas, “unity”, “collaboration”, “independence” and seeking candidates who are “future driven”.

Last week United Springfield released its choices for Springfield Public School’s Board of Education election.

Cities across Missouri, including Springfield, will head to the polls for municipal elections April 8. The last day to register is March 12.

Learn more about United Springfield, their process and the members of their steering committee at sgf.vote.