Neosho Arts Council celebrates pop culture at the annual ArtCon convention

The Neosho Arts Council is getting ready for its annual pop culture convention ArtCon. According to the arts council, this year’s event will spotlight the creative forces behind iconic worlds of comics, television, movies and video games.

A major highlight of the event is the appearance of actor Tony Amendola, best known for his roles as Bra’tac on the sci-fi series “Stargate SG-1" and Geppetto in "Once Upon a Time." With a career spanning more than five decades, Amendola has amassed a list of credits across film, television and voice acting.

The event will showcase other prominent guests from the entertainment sphere, including Ande Parks — a comic creator, recognized for his graphic novel “Ciudad,” which was adapted into the Netflix action film “Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth.

This year’s ArtCon doubles the number of panels from last year to meet the growing demand, according to the arts council.

ArtCon will also host a selection of guest cosplayers, including a Star Wars group, superheroes and the Missouri Ghostbusters.

All proceeds from ArtCon will benefit Neosho Arts Council’s mission to support local artists, fund public art projects and host community events like free concerts and creative workshops.

“ArtCon is a celebration of the arts; however, it’s also a chance for our community to come together and support the creative endeavors that make our area unique,” Sarah Serio, president of the Neosho Arts Council, said in a news release.

ArtCon will be held on February 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Neosho Junior High. For information, visit neoshoarts.net.

