Kehoe highlights improving public safety in first State of the State speech

After taking office amid uncertain budgetary times both locally and with the federal government, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe made enhancing public safety the centerpiece of his first State of the State address.

The GOP leader’s speech comes alongside a budget that is relatively flat, thanks to a less robust revenue situation compared to previous years.

During his speech on Tuesday afternoon, Kehoe highlighted a number of new budget items that seek to reduce the state’s crime rate. They include a new $12.8 million crime lab in Cape Girardeau, support for legislation making it easier for law enforcement officials to come to Missouri from another state and an additional $10 million to help departments with equipment and training needs.

“Any efforts we make to improve the lives of Missourians — whether it’s expanding education opportunities, cutting taxes, or expanding childcare — none of it matters if Missourians aren’t safe,” Kehoe said. “Securing Missouri’s future begins with public safety.”

Kehoe also reiterated his support for a gubernatorial board overseeing the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Thanks to a 2012 ballot initiative, the St. Louis mayor’s office effectively runs the department.

While St. Louis’ police unions support that proposal, numerous St. Louis elected officials, including Mayor Tishaura Jones, strongly oppose it. They contend it is another example of the GOP-dominated state government micromanaging the city’s operations.

Kehoe, though, said “the current status quo in St. Louis is unacceptable.”

“As the economic powerhouse of our state, we cannot continue to let crime kill growth in the region and drive businesses and families to move outside of our state’s borders,” Kehoe said.

Additionally, Kehoe said he supports legislation that would charge someone who supplies fentanyl to a person who dies of an overdose with first degree murder. He’s also backing a $4 million investment to increase fentanyl testing at schools.

That money comes months after a startling report showing that Missouri children died of fentanyl poisoning even after Children’s Division investigators found evidence that their parents were using the drug.

“A shocking statistic that isn’t talked about enough, is that fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45,” Kehoe said. “It has destroyed far too many lives and families. We will tackle the fentanyl crisis in Missouri.”

Eliminating the income tax

In the past, Kehoe expressed support for phasing out the state’s income tax — something he alluded to during his speech.

He said he’s directed officials at the Missouri Department of Revenue to “to work with my staff on a sustainable and comprehensive plan to eliminate the individual income tax once and for all.”

“Missourians can spend their money a whole lot better than government, and I hope you will work with me to help Missouri families secure a better future for themselves…a future with no income taxes,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe also is asking the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to do a “complete rewrite” of child care regulations. That comes as the state has faced trouble reimbursing providers over the past few months.

“Providers will receive payments from the state at the beginning of the month and we will pay on enrollment – just like private pay,” Kehoe said. “We will not allow late payments, or technology issues to put these small businesses at risk of not being able to provide for families in need of child care. Together, we will secure a better environment for providers to thrive, and Missouri’s children to be set up for success.”

Although he doesn’t plan to embark on it this session, Kehoe mentioned that he plans to gather stakeholders to redo the state’s K-12 education formula.

He said during the speech that he plans to create a School Funding Modernization Task Force to recommend changes to better serve students and families.”

“We know that rewriting the formula is a monumental task. It’s about looking decades ahead, and not just the current needs of school districts,” Kehoe said. “I urge those involved to keep that in mind so we can solve this problem for future generations of children. We must modernize the way we fund education, while recognizing high performing schools and ensuring lower performing schools have a plan to do better.”

Kehoe said he’ll offer a plan to help retain state workers. That would include a 1% increase for every two years of service, with someone who’s been an employee 20 years receiving a 10% boost.

Budgetary officials conceded, though, that someone who was hired in the last year wouldn’t receive a pay increase — though they pointed out that starting salaries have gone up in recent years.

He also said he would “take action” on state diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the coming weeks.

“This administration will be built on merit, and we will not support DEI programs in state government,” Kehoe said.

Abortion vote

Kehoe spent the tail end of his speech mentioning the November vote on Amendment 3 which enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution.

“This is why we are all here — to be a voice for families, children, and those who can’t speak for themselves,” Kehoe said. “That includes the unborn. In our state, we value a culture of life. We treasure our families.”

While abortion providers have yet to resume procedures since a Jackson County judge didn’t strike down clinic licensing requirements, she did block a number of other restrictions — including a near total ban on abortion.

Some Republicans have said they want to put something, presumably on the 2026 ballot, that would repeal or replace Amendment 3. Kehoe didn’t mention any specifics on that point, though he did call for an increase in money aimed at organizations that dissuade women from getting abortions.

“Regardless of how you voted on Amendment 3, Missouri has so much more to offer women,” Kehoe said. “In Missouri, there are better, safer choices than abortion, and we are committed to helping pregnant women know these exist.”

