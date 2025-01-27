2 Ernest Trova sculptures relocated to new public spaces near the Springfield Art Museum

The Springfield Art Museum relocated two iconic Ernest Trova sculptures, ABSTRACT VARIATION (X) and A.V./T.S.C., marking an update to the city’s public art landscape.

The museum’s curatorial team, in collaboration with fine art handlers and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, recently moved the pieces from their previous location on the museum grounds to new, more high-profile spots nearby.

ABSTRACT VARIATION (X) is now at the northeast corner of the museum’s Hatch Lawn, joining other sculptures like Hank Willis Thomas’s Ernest and Ruth and James Sterritt’s MEADOW II. This move is part of the museum's expansion of its sculpture park.

Meanwhile, A.V./T.S.C. has been relocated to a spot near the McGee-McGregor wading pool. The museum says the piece is now more visible to both pedestrians and drivers, offering a fresh and accessible addition to the park’s public art scene.



