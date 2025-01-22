Springfield Art Museum offers classes at its temporary downtown location

Even though it's not at its usual location, the Springfield Art Museum is offering winter and spring art classes starting next month. The classes will begin February 7 at the museum’s temporary location at Wilhoit Plaza, 431 S. Jefferson Avenue, Suite #108. Most classes are free, but some require payment. They’re available for children, teens and adults of all skill levels.

Classes

Pre-K Open Studio (ages 3-5): Beginning on February 7, this program will occur on select Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to noon. There's no fee to attend.

Kids Create (ages 6-8): Starting February 15, Saturday sessions of Kids Create, which focus on patternmaking, abstract painting and sound-inspired art, will cost $20.

Young Artists (ages 9-11): Beginning February 22, workshops exploring sculpture, still life drawing and landscape depth. The fee is $25.

Teen Open Studio (ages 12-17): This initiative meets on designated Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. and involves independent projects guided by an instructor.

Adult Studio Classes: These will begin February 26 and will encompass gesture drawing, watercolor, acrylic painting and linocut printmaking. There are differing fees and schedules.

Projects for home

The museum also provides free Take-Home Project Bags for children ages 3-12. These bags contain materials and instructions for creating art inspired by the museum’s collection. The first project, which will emphasize abstract sculptures, will be available for pick-up starting February 11.

Registration is required for all classes, and spaces are limited. Full schedules and registration details are available here.

Free programs are supported by donations -- such as those from Giving Tuesday. Participation in these programs is contingent upon availability because demand often exceeds supply, according to the museum.

