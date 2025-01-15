Block of Water Street to close in downtown Springfield

The City of Springfield this week updated the public on the Renew Jordan Creek project.

In a statement the city said contractor, Branco, has completed pavement removal and demolition in the area, including exposing and demolishing segments of the original box culvert built to contain Jordan Creek almost 100 years ago.

They are currently working on underground utilities installation.

In the next stage of the project, Monday, January 20, the city will close Water Street between Campbell and Boonville Avenues downtown. This will be a permanent closure to vehicles. This area will be converted into what the city describes as a pedestrian plaza space.

According to project plans, that plaza will be a gathering place and eventually overlook a greenspace and the soon-to-be freely flowing Jordan Creek. It will connect to Ozark Greenways trails from the east and west.

The full Renew Jordan Creek Project is expected to be completed in the latter half of 2026. Construction at the site near Campbell and Boonville north of downtown Springfield is picking up, with additional temporary road closures expected on Campbell starting this spring or early this summer and on Boonville starting in the fall.

Find more information at this link to the project’s website.

