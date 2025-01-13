Special Olympics State Outdoor Games will be in Springfield from 2025-2027

Springfield will host the Special Olympics Missouri State Outdoor Games from 2025 through 2027.

The Springfield Sports Commission said the event is scheduled for the third weekend of October each year at various venues across town, including the Killian Softball Complex, Cooper Tennis Complex and Lake Country Soccer. It will feature competitions in flag football, bocce, softball, tennis and golf. More than 650 athletes, coaches and volunteers are expected to attend annually.

Volunteers will be needed to help with the events, which are expected to have an economic impact of more than $3 million over the three-year contract. The Springfield Sports Commission’s estimated economic impact was calculated via the Destination International Economic Impact Calculator and past event history.

"This will bring a significant economic boom to our community, drawing athletes, families and spectators from all across the entire state of Missouri for the next 3 years. This influx boosts local businesses, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and transportation services,” said Stan Adams, director of sports business development for the Springfield Sports Commission, in a news release. “Beyond the immediate economic benefits, the event highlights the long-term value of inclusivity, showcasing how supporting opportunities for individuals of all abilities contributes to stronger, more vibrant local economies."

