A pump track is planned for a park in south Springfield. What exactly is it?

The pump track will be built at McDaniel Park in Springfield.

On Thursday, January 16, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board will share details about their partnership with the local nonprofit Trailspring to design and build the pump track at the park at Sunset and National.

A pump track is a paved circular loop of rollers and berms, requiring minimal pedaling or pushing, and is designed for things like bicycles, roller skates, scooters and skateboards, according to the park board. Riders create momentum with body movements to propel themselves along the track.

The pump track will be built in the open space just north of the park’s existing parking lot and trailhead for the South Creek Greenway. The park’s playground, trailhead and current parking lot will remain in place.

"A pump track has been envisioned for the McDaniel Park and the adjacent George Moore Park since a 2014 master plan, according to the park board in a news release, "but the project has been on hold for many years due to a lack of funding. The current plan places the pump track fully within McDaniel Park, with no development of George Moore Park."

Trailspring has acquired pledges totaling $555,000 to fund design and construction of the pump track, according to the park board. Trailspring presented the proposal to the park board in October 2024, and the board unanimously accepted the proposal and funding donation during its Jan. 10 meeting, it said.

The park board will work with Trailspring on design and engineering. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year, with opening anticipated by summer of 2026.

The open house is planned for Thursday from 4 to 6 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 925 E. Seminole in Springfield.

