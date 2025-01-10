A planning project over a year in the making remains in limbo for the City of Ozark.

The Onward Ozark Corridor study was launched in October 2023. The city has worked with Springfield based Olsson engineering to gather data, garner community input and develop a vision for growth along three major corridors in Ozark: North State Highway NN, South 3rd Street/Highway 14 and South Street.

The final plan was presented to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on October 28, 2024, and approved unanimously. In that meeting it was described as a sort of appendix to the city’s comprehensive plan, meant to guide development and redevelopment in these three specific areas.

It went before Ozark’s Board of Aldermen during a special meeting December 2, 2024. It was tabled after a discussion regarding enforcement and the division of responsibilities between the Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission. It has not been back for consideration since and has caused disagreements concerning the minutes of the December 2 meeting where it was first discussed.

At their December 16 meeting the Board voted to table approving the minutes from that meeting, as Alderman Eddie Campbell requested additional clarification.

At the Board’s first meeting of the year, Monday, January 6 Alderman Campbell expressed frustration and indicated he had not received satisfactory answers to his questions. The Board opted to approve the minutes with Alderman Campbell the lone nay vote.

During that vote Monday, Mayor Don Currence clarified that the actual resolution concerning the Onward Ozark plan remains tabled.

A draft of the plan is available as a .pdf online in two parts.

Follow these links to Part One and Part Two.