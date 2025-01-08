© 2025 KSMU Radio
Mountain Grove 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to ice. Listen online by clicking the Play button.

Springfield-based Timken Belts plant to lay off 97 employees

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published January 8, 2025 at 8:46 AM CST
Timken Belts, 2601 W. Battlefield in Springfield. The company is laying off 97 workers. (photo taken January, 2025).
Michele Skalicky
The workers will lose their jobs in March.

Beginning this March, 97 Springfield-area workers will lose their jobs at the Timken Belts plant on W. Battlefield Rd.

The permanent layoffs affect six salaried employees and 91 union workers, according to an official notice the 125-year-old Timken company filed with Missouri government officials on Tuesday.

Timken makes a variety of industrial products, including belts and bearings. Its reported stock market value tops $5 billion.

A company spokesperson told Ozarks Public Radio that employees were notified in early December that the Springfield plant's workforce would be cut by 40% over the course of 2025. The company said it will help employees out with severance pay and career placement services.

Late last year, Timken told shareholders that sales for July, August and September had fallen 1.4% from the same period the year before, blaming softening demand in Europe and China.
News Springfield, MissouriTimken
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
