A macaroni and cheese sampling event this weekend will raise money to move people out of poverty

An event this weekend featuring the ultimate comfort food – mac ‘n cheese – will benefit a nonprofit that’s been focusing on poverty relief in southwest Missouri for 60 years.

MO Mac & Cheese Fest will be held Saturday, January 11, at the University Plaza Convention Center, 333 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway in Springfield, and proceeds will go to the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC).

OACAC’s resource development manager Lindsey Dumas-Bell calls it their signature event.

"It's a fun time for people of all ages just to come out and sample all kinds of mac and cheese from area restaurants and groups," she said.

You’ll also be able to try samples of other things, she said, including hot sauce and cheese, and there will be live music by Loose Cannons. A fun zone will feature a Nerf battle station, a coloring contest and activities by the Discovery Center.

The cost is $25 at the gate and $20 ahead, and admission includes all the samples you want to try. Kids four and under get in free.

Money raised will be used for a variety of services at OACAC.

"Our focus is to help people move from poverty to self sufficiency," said Dumas-Bell. "We do that through our seven programs that we offer."

One of those programs is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP, which helps low-income households who have an energy crisis and a weatherization program to help people stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer while reducing their utility costs.

There's also the Head Start preschool program.

"Head Start educates not only young children but also families," said Dumas-Bell," so they can be the strongest family that they can be and really help their child or their children be on the right path to education and health and well-being."

OACAC also offers family planning, which provides people with quality sexual reproductive health care and equips them with information and affordable access to services. The Foster Grandparent program allows those 55 and older to serve as role models for children or teens who don't have a grandparent in their lives. OACAC neighborhood/community centers help people achieve long-term education and employment goals. And the nonprofit's housing assistance program helps with rental payments.

Find out more about OACAC and about the MO Mac & Cheese Fest at oac.ac.

