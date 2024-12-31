Missouri’s split electoral decision on Republicans and abortion defined 2024 politics

The high-stakes primary season and a general election full of impactful ballot initiatives will shape Missouri politics and policy for years to come.

And while the election wasn’t as monumental in Illinois, there were several contests that could reverberate throughout the Metro East.

As is tradition, St. Louis Public Radio’s politics team chose the top stories of 2024.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mallory Schwarz, executive director of Abortion Action MO, embraces abortion access supporters during an Amendment 3 watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand in downtown St. Louis.

1. Missourians legalize abortion

Voters wiped away decades of abortion restrictions, as well as one of the most restrictive bans in the country, through a statewide ballot initiative, 51.6% to 48.4%.

Because the measure passed while President-elect Donald Trump won the state by double digits, there is no doubt that GOP voters ended up making a difference in the outcome.

What happens next, though, will be decided in court.

A Kansas City circuit judge is considering what to do with other abortion restrictions, while GOP lawmakers are mulling whether to get Missourians to vote again on restricting or banning the procedure. A more practical concern could be how available abortion will be in the state, especially if judges keep in place restrictions on clinics. Planned Parenthood couldn’t restart abortion services even after a largely favorable preliminary injunction.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Wesley Bells smiles on stage at Marriott St. Louis Grand Majestic Ballroom after finding out he won the election, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

2. Wesley Bell ousts Cori Bush

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s defeat of Congresswoman Cori Bush followed what was far and away the most contentious and expensive Democratic primary of 2024.

Much of the focus in the race was on Bush’s fierce criticism of Israel . Groups supportive of the country’s military action in Gaza spent millions of dollars to boost Bell’s candidacy.

This contest between major political figures who came to prominence after Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson was also about the future of St. Louis leadership. Bush argued that commingling elected service with activism would raise awareness about long-standing and difficult issues. Bell contended that a region with a seemingly endless list of problems needed a representative who stressed collaboration and, at times, compromise.

Bush hasn’t shut the door on running again , which means a Bell-Bush rematch could happen.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, listens to Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, during the waning days of the legislative session at the state Capitol in Jefferson City.

3. Restricting Missouri constitutional amendments flounder

Republicans who run the House and Senate made no secret that their top priority was making it harder to amend the state’s constitution. But a combination of GOP infighting in the Senate and a record-breaking Democratic filibuster scuttled those plans.

This was a stunning outcome, given that the Missouri GOP has enough members in both legislative chambers to pass anything without Democratic support.

However, lawmakers are unlikely to take up efforts to make it harder to amend the constitution thanks to this year’s legislative failure.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Lucas Kunce gives a speech on stage in the Sheetmetal Workers Local 36 in downtown on Monday, September 9, 2024.

4. Missouri Democrats fail to gain ground

At the end of the 2024 legislative session, Missouri Democrats were in an unusual position of feeling confident about the upcoming election. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Crystal Quade told reporters at one of her final press conferences as minority leader that her caucus would break the GOP supermajority thanks to backlash over abortion and other issues.

That confidence turned out to be misplaced.

Not only were Democrats completely demolished in statewide office races, but the party failed t o gain any seats in the House or Senate . Even the long-awaited return of a Boone County-based Senate seat to the Democratic fold got canceled when the GOP captured a Kansas City-area seat encompassing Independence.

Ashlee Rezin / Chicago Sun-Times Flanked by attorneys, Illinois’ former House Speaker Michael Madigan walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in January 2024. U.S. District Judge John Blakey rescheduled Madigan’s racketeering trial for Oct. 8, a delay of six months.

5. Michael Madigan goes to trial

It seemed like only yesterday that Michael Madigan seemed omnipresent in Illinois politics, wielding unprecedented power and influence.

Yet in 2021, Madigan’s grip on the Illinois speakership fully collapsed amid accusations that he used his office to enrich himself and his allies.

His public corruption trial began in October, and the prosecution rested its case in mid-December. The trial is set to resume later this week.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Don Davidson, 74, from Hazelwood, takes a call during the watch party for Mike Kehoe at Capital Bluffs Event Center in Jefferson City on Nov. 5, 2024.

6. Kehoe captures governorship

Gov.-elect Mike Kehoe raised by far the most money — and received the most endorsements — among the three major candidates to succeed Gov. Mike Parson.

But Kehoe didn’t have either the near-universal name recognition of Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft nor the upset-the-apple-cart edge of state Sen. Bill Eigel.

Ultimately, Kehoe prevailed both in the primary and, even more emphatically, in the general election against Quade.

The big storyline going into 2025 is how Kehoe will navigate the treacherous waters of Missouri Republican Party politics, especially if the right flank of his party continues to be leery of him.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Campaign sign for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, and challenger former state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, on Monday, March 18, 2024, in Nashville, Ill.

Honorable mentions

