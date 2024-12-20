Grants, including $100,000 for Springfield Art Museum, awarded this week
The funding goes to a variety of nonprofits in the Ozarks.
The Springfield Art Museum has received $100,000 towards its capital campaign from the Jeanette L. Musgrave Foundation. The museum is currently working on expanding and renovating its building at National and Brookside Drive.
At an event Thursday, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks also awarded $30,000 in capital campaign support to the AcompañARTE Cultural Center for floor repairs, building maintenance and the purchase of art supplies. AcompañARTE’s goal is to create a space where everyone can experience arts and culture. The center is “dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich history and traditions of our Hispanic community,” according to its website.
This is the second year of the Musgrave Capital Campaign administered by the CFO. Part of the same grant round includes a $172,175 grant to Women’s Medical Respite in October.
Jerry Redfearn Grants
CFO, the Musgrave Foundation and U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management Thursday also presented Jerry Redfearn Grants totaling $400,000, which align with the Musgrave Foundation’s grantmaking priorities of health care, mental health, and improving quality of life for low-income communities, children and babies, and the unsheltered, according to the CFO.
Each of the following agencies received $10,000:
- American Red Cross
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield
- Care to Learn
- CASA of Southwest Missouri
- Cents of Pride
- Child Advocacy Center
- City of Springfield/Mayor's Commission for Children
- Community Partnership of the Ozarks
- Council of Churches/Diaper Bank of the Ozarks
- Developmental Center of the Ozarks
- Dickerson Park Zoo/Friends of the Zoo
- Doula Foundation of Mid America
- Drew Lewis Foundation Inc.
- East Grand Community Services
- FosterAdopt Connect
- Foundation for Springfield Public Schools
- Friends of the Garden
- GLO Center
- Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Missouri Inc.
- Harmony House
- Help Give Hope
- Isabel's House
- Junior Achievement in Southwest Missouri
- Least Of These, Inc.
- Lost and Found Grief Center
- Missouri State University/Ozarks Public Television
- Newborns In Need
- Ozark Trails Council, BSA
- Ozarks Food Harvest
- Ozarks Literacy Council
- PFLAG Springfield
- Springfield Community Gardens
- Springfield Regional Arts Council
- Springfield Sister Cities Association
- The Kitchen Inc.
- The Salvation Army
- Ujima
- Victim Center Inc.
- Women's Medical Respite
Nursing Scholarship Grants
Five institutions each received $30,000 to provide scholarships to students in the nursing education path. They are:
- Cox Health Foundation
- Drury University
- Missouri State University Foundation
- Southwest Baptist University
- OTC Foundation
Wingspan Initiative Year 2
OTC Foundation received an additional $100,000 to support the Wingspan Initiative at Ozarks Tech. The program supports single parents, primarily single mothers, with funding for living expenses and child care during their time as students at OTC. The grant is the second of a possible three years of funding for the program.