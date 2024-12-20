Grants, including $100,000 for Springfield Art Museum, awarded this week

The Springfield Art Museum has received $100,000 towards its capital campaign from the Jeanette L. Musgrave Foundation. The museum is currently working on expanding and renovating its building at National and Brookside Drive.

At an event Thursday, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks also awarded $30,000 in capital campaign support to the AcompañARTE Cultural Center for floor repairs, building maintenance and the purchase of art supplies. AcompañARTE’s goal is to create a space where everyone can experience arts and culture. The center is “dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich history and traditions of our Hispanic community,” according to its website.

This is the second year of the Musgrave Capital Campaign administered by the CFO. Part of the same grant round includes a $172,175 grant to Women’s Medical Respite in October.

Jerry Redfearn Grants

CFO, the Musgrave Foundation and U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management Thursday also presented Jerry Redfearn Grants totaling $400,000, which align with the Musgrave Foundation’s grantmaking priorities of health care, mental health, and improving quality of life for low-income communities, children and babies, and the unsheltered, according to the CFO.

Each of the following agencies received $10,000:



American Red Cross

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks

Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield

Care to Learn

CASA of Southwest Missouri

Cents of Pride

Child Advocacy Center

City of Springfield/Mayor's Commission for Children

Community Partnership of the Ozarks

Council of Churches/Diaper Bank of the Ozarks

Developmental Center of the Ozarks

Dickerson Park Zoo/Friends of the Zoo

Doula Foundation of Mid America

Drew Lewis Foundation Inc.

East Grand Community Services

FosterAdopt Connect

Foundation for Springfield Public Schools

Friends of the Garden

GLO Center

Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Missouri Inc.

Harmony House

Help Give Hope

Isabel's House

Junior Achievement in Southwest Missouri

Least Of These, Inc.

Lost and Found Grief Center

Missouri State University/Ozarks Public Television

Newborns In Need

Ozark Trails Council, BSA

Ozarks Food Harvest

Ozarks Literacy Council

PFLAG Springfield

Springfield Community Gardens

Springfield Regional Arts Council

Springfield Sister Cities Association

The Kitchen Inc.

The Salvation Army

Ujima

Victim Center Inc.

Women's Medical Respite



Nursing Scholarship Grants

Five institutions each received $30,000 to provide scholarships to students in the nursing education path. They are:



Cox Health Foundation

Drury University

Missouri State University Foundation

Southwest Baptist University

OTC Foundation

Wingspan Initiative Year 2

OTC Foundation received an additional $100,000 to support the Wingspan Initiative at Ozarks Tech. The program supports single parents, primarily single mothers, with funding for living expenses and child care during their time as students at OTC. The grant is the second of a possible three years of funding for the program.