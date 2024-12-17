Springfield, United Soccer League share more details of a feasibility study for a new stadium

More details are known about efforts to bring a potential soccer stadium in Springfield.

The City of Springfield and the deputy chief executive officer of the United Soccer League, Justin Papadakis, held an event Tuesday afternoon at the location that could one day house the stadium. The site at National and Trafficway was once a quarry and dump.

Amanda Ohlensehlen, director of workforce and economic vitality for the City, said they’ll pay half the $150,000 cost of a feasibility study out of the City’s general revenue funds, and USL will pay the other half.

She said the next phase will consist of additional studies and research analysis over the course of a year to see what it could look like to bring professional men’s and women’s soccer to Springfield, "so that could be everything from site due diligence to the financial feasibility and modeling of, you know, what this could look like moving forward to really better understand a potential pathway for a collaboration."

She said they’ll look at things such as what types of jobs the project would create, how much revenue would be generated and how it would meet a variety of community goals. They’ll also look at whether the site is right for a stadium.

"We have some updated geotechnical studies that do demonstrate that this site, you can construct things on it," she said, "so, you know, we have some promise in the site, but obviously really understanding the specifics of the site and what encumbrances exist that need to be dealt with. You know, that'll be a part of this next phase of the feasibility."

Papadakis said the stadium, if built, could host not only soccer but also lacrosse games and concerts. And suites could be rented out for a variety of events.

Ohlensehlen said city officials believe a stadium could “drive significant economic and community benefits.”