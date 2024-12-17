Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announces new CEO/executive director

Rob Marsh is the new CEO and executive director of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. The Hall's Governing Board introduced Marsh Tuesday and called the news "a significant step toward the museum’s future."

The announcement follows the recent resignation of CEO Byron Shive following reports of significant financial troubles at the Sports Hall of Fame.

Marsh is a long-time member of the Hall's board. He's worked at Pyramid Foods, which runs Price Cutter Supermarkets, for 27 years.

In his new role, starting January 6, he'll oversee the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

“As a long-time member of our board, Rob has invaluable insight into the operations of the Hall of Fame and the PCCC Tournament,” Hall of Fame Chairman Dan Nelson said in a press release. “His business acumen and relationships in the community will be instrumental in our organization's future success. Our board's unanimous approval of his appointment reflects our full confidence in Rob's leadership. We couldn’t be more fortunate than to have Rob’s leadership as we move forward.”

Interim CEO and Executive Director Jerald Andrews will remain in a consulting role through most of 2025.

Also on Tuesday, the Hall of Fame presented the charities of the 2024 Price Cutter Charity Championship checks totaling more than $325,000. An event in November to award money from the tournament to the organizations was canceled. The money presented Tuesday reimbursed the charities their upfront entry into the 2024 tournament.