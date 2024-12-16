President of William Woods University is resigning

The president of William Woods University announced his resignation Friday, and will leave the university in January, according to a news release.

Dr. Jeremy Moreland became William Woods' 13th president in September 2021. The release said Moreland is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.

Romaine Seguin has been appointed Acting President of the university; she currently serves as the chair of the university Board of Trustees.

The news release said the university will conduct a national search for Moreland's replacement.

“Under Dr. Moreland’s leadership, William Woods has broken institutional records for enrollment, created new degree programs and expanded the student experience,” Seguin said in the release. “We appreciate his many contributions in helping to move our University forward.”

The release said board members, including Seguin, will meet with leadership, faculty and students on campus, and that they hope the change won't impact students' experiences.

