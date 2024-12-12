Ozark Chamber hosts State of the Community

The Ozark Chamber of Commerce hosted a State of the Community event Tuesday night, with leaders from the business community as well as the City of Ozark, the Ozark School District, Police and Fire Departments and the Christian County Commission.

Ozark Chamber President and CEO Chris Russell opened the meeting, he said the Ozark’s chamber has 361 current members with a goal of 600 in the next two to three years, he outlined new efforts to engage the community and its members.

Among other points made throughout the night, Ozark City Administrator Eric Johnson highlighted plans for the Chadwick Flyer Trail system.

Johnson explained, “the City (of Ozark) is going to spend, pending Board approval of a major contract, $5.2 million in 2025... which will do over 6,723 linear feet of new trail.”

Johnson said, the work done on the trail in the coming year will connect it to the Ozark High School and result in a bridge over highway 65 which Johnson said he expects to be an iconic new landmark for the city.

Ozark School District superintendent Lori Wilson shared stats on the district’s success, including a 98.6% graduation rate. She also shared plans in early 2025 to begin work on a five-year comprehensive strategic plan for the district.

Police Chief Justin Arnold shared that response times and calls for service are down in 2024. County Presiding Commissioner Lynn Morris discussed Christian County’s financial transparency and highlighted $14 million dollars in ARPA spending on among other project, three bridge replacements in the county.

Ozark Fire Chief Jarett Matheney shared that his department has responded to 4,000 emergency incidents so far this year, including supporting other neighboring departments. Chief Matheney said that is the most responses the department has ever made.

View a recording of the entire event at this link.