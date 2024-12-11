Dr. Tamara Jahnke chosen as interim Missouri State University provost

Missouri State University President Dr. Biff Williams said Wednesday that MSU Provost Dr. John Jasinski will retire earlier than planned. His last day will be December 20. He had been set to retire on February 1.

Williams said Dr. Tamera Jahnke, dean of the College of Natural and Applied Sciences or CNAS, will serve as interim provost effective December 21. Dr. Jorge Rebaza-Vasquez will serve as the interim dean of CNAS.

Missouri State University Dr. Tamara Jahnke, who was named interim Missouri State University provost on December 11, 2024.

In a letter to faculty and staff, Williams said, "Dr. Jahnke has been a valued member of our campus for over 30 years and has served in various leadership capacities. Her extensive experience, and the high regard in which she is held by our campus community, will make her an excellent leader during this transition."

Williams praised Jasinski's work at the university. Williams wrote that Jasinski "has worked tirelessly to unite our academic affairs and has made significant advancements.” He called his leadership “instrumental.”

Missouri State University Dr. John Jasinski, Missouri State University provost.

Jasinski was one of three finalists in the search earlier this year to replace outgoing MSU President Clif Smart. But the MO State Board of Governors announced in March that the job was offered to Williams.

The 12th MSU president recently was named one of more than two dozen defendants in a lawsuit alleging harassment and retaliation at Utah Tech, from which Williams resigned early this year. Following that, the MSU Faculty Senate approved a resolution of no confidence in Williams in November. The next day, the MO State Board of Governors, after meeting in several closed sessions, announced that Williams would continue as MSU president.

