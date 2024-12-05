Renew Jordan Creek Phase 1 construction moves forward

The final plans and specifications for the Renew Jordan Creek phase one project have been approved by Springfield City Council.

Renew Jordan Creek will daylight a portion of the historic creek that runs through downtown Springfield. Years ago, the creek was moved into a concrete culvert underground in an effort to control flooding.

The city has awarded the construction contract for the project to Branco Enterprises, Inc. The approved contract sets a Guaranteed Maximum Price for the creek daylighting at $26.8 million.

Renew Jordan Creek will restore the creek as it flows through downtown Springfield. The phase 1 project area consists of two large blocks in the urbanized center of Jordan Valley Park, according to city officials. Those are bordered on the east by Boonville Avenue, Water Street on the south, Main Avenue on the west and Mill Street on the north.

The project is expected to get underway soon, and completion of phase one is set for late 2026.