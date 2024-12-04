Council of Churches of the Ozarks is seeking holiday assistance donations and volunteers

Council of Churches of the Ozarks needs help for their holiday distributions. Executive Director of Council of Churches of the Ozarks Jaimie Trussell said they are seeking donations and volunteers.

The Christmas toy store that opens on Saturday, December 21, is in need of folks to help. One of the positions available is a toy store shopper who will go with families during their "shopping" experience and offer help if needed, such as loading their gifts into shopping carts and bags. Another position available is helping families carry their gifts to their vehicles.

CCO could also use toy donations for the store.

“Any new unwrapped gift small, medium or large, we will put on the shelf and make available for families to shop for,” said Trussell.

She said that CCO has an Amazon wish list where people can purchase gifts for donation to the store directly.

“We really want to make sure that those families are served and served well, but more importantly they are empowered to come back and serve later in a position of security rather than in scarcity, which brought them to us as guests,” Trussell said.