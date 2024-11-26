Head of Missouri Sports Hall of Fame resigns following reports of financial problems at the organization

The CEO and executive director of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame has resigned. Byron Shive’s resignation was tendered and accepted by the MSHOF Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2024.

The board also voted unanimously to engage former CEO/Executive Director Jerald Andrews as an independent consultant on a part-time basis to serve as interim CEO. According to a statement, Andrew’s role will not only be to oversee the day-to-day operations but also to assist the board in recruiting a permanent, full-time replacement for Shive, “instilling confidence in the leadership transition.”

The board met on Friday, November 22, and “addressed the current financial issues related to the PCCC Tournament and the ongoing operations, with a focus on bringing the accounting records up to date and gaining clarity on the organization’s obligations, while ensuring the MSHOF’s mission remains at the forefront.”

The board approved a strategic plan for continuing the MSHOF. It contains three key steps: To begin making distributions to the charities associated with the PCCC Tournament “as quickly as possible;” to stabilize current operations and create a workable budget for the rest of the year; and develop a schedule of events and budget for 2025. That will include an Annual Enshrinements next February and a PCCC Tournament next summer.

