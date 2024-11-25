The Kansas City Chiefs scoot by the Carolina Panthers in Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the Carolina Panthers in week 12 by a score of 30-27. The win improves Kansas City to a 10-1 record on the season. The Chiefs remain the leader in the AFC West division as well as the number one seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs received the first half kickoff, and after a 56-yard kick return from Samaje Perine, Kansas City found the end zone after just three plays. Patrick Mahomes found Noah Gray on third down for a 35-yard touchdown pass, giving the Chiefs an early 7-0 lead. The Panthers tried to answer back but were held to a 30-yard field goal from kicker Eddy Pineiro. The Chiefs next possession also resulted in a field goal. Spencer Shrader knocked the field goal through from 25-yards out to wrap up the first quarter scoring and extend the Chiefs lead to 10-3.

The Panthers started the second quarter scoring with a 32-yard field goal from Pineiro just after the second quarter began. Kansas City answered back with another field goal from Shrader. This time from 41-yards out and giving the Chiefs a 13-6 lead. The Panthers offense couldn’t muster anything up on their next drive as they were forced to punt after a three and out. Kansas City took advantage and put up their second touchdown of the game. Mahomes connected with Gray again for an 11-yard touchdown pass to make the score 20-6 Chiefs lead with less than a minute left in the first half. The Panthers showed life however as they were able to march down the field and set up Pineiro for his third field goal of the half, this time from 29-yards out. The score after the first half is 20-9.

The third quarter was opened by the Panthers. After a drive that took over eight minutes, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young found David Moore for a one-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers attempted a two-point conversion, but after a couple of Penalties, they were forced to kick the extra point. The Chiefs the drive resulted in another touchdown. This time in the form of a three-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to DeAndre Hopkins making the score 27-16. The Panthers next drive ate up the rest of the third quarter and continued into the fourth.

Panthers' kicker Eddy Pineiro kicked his fourth successful field goal of the day to make the score 27-19 and give the Panters an eight-point deficit with less than 13 minutes in the game remaining. Following the field goal, the Chiefs punted twice and the Panthers once before the offenses figured it out again near the end of the game. Former first round draft pick and Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young drove his offense down the field. The Panthers score on a one-yard touchdown run from Chuba Hubbard and a successful two-point conversion gave them a 27-27 tie with less than two minutes remaining. Patrick Mahomes drove the offense down the field with a 33-yard scramble before fumbling the ball out of bounds to set help set up the game-winning field goal. Injured Harrison Butker’s replacement, Spencer Shrader, who was just signed off the New York Jets practice squad on November 15 knocked the 31-yard kick through the uprights to seal the victory.

The Chiefs 30-27 win over the Panthers improved them to 10-1 on the season. Kansas City will look to add another win to the column as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday November 29 at 2:00 p.m.

