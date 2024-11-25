Elevate Branson to host their 12th annual Thanksgiving Day Lunch

Elevate Branson will host their 12th annual Thanksgiving Day lunch this week. The event will take place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is free to attend, and anyone is welcome.

Jeremy Weimer, volunteer/facilities and fleet coordinator with Elevate Branson, said that they are planning for about 600 people at the event. This includes both volunteers and guests.

“We just want to bring the community together, share the celebration of gratitude, and provide connections for people who otherwise might be alone for the holidays,” said Weimer.

The event is not only used to provide lunch on Thanksgiving Day, but it is also a fundraiser to support the other programs Elevate Branson offers. Weimer said that a big portion of the funding comes from sponsorships and donations on the day of the event. These sponsorships help support the ongoing Thanksgiving Day lunch, as well as provide more funding for their other programs like workforce development, ID acquisition and various resources.

Volunteers are still needed for the event, including cooks, servers and table companions who will simply sit down and have a meal with some conversation. Donations are also accepted online as well as in person at the event.