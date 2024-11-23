Holiday lights not working? You can soon recycle them at drop off sites in Springfield

As you get out last year’s holiday lights and realize that some no longer work, you don’t have to throw them in the garbage. The City of Springfield is offering an alternative to keep them out of the landfill.

String light recycling will be available November 26-January 18 at two city recycling drop-off sites, through a partnership with CMC Recycling. You can drop off lights at the Lone Pine Avenue and the Franklin Avenue Recycling Centers 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

String lights and cords make up a significant portion of holiday waste and can be hazardous to the environment if not disposed of properly, said City of Springfield Market Development Coordinator Ashley Krug.

You can repurpose and recycle other items as well.

Old artificial trees can be donated at some thrift stores. You can recycle wrapping paper, paper tubes and other holiday paper items without foil or glitter at the city’s recycling locations. Corrugated cardboard boxes are accepted there as well. And clean, flexible plastic can be recycled at area stores, including Walmart.

Find out more at springfieldmo.gov/recycling.