President Biff Williams will continue to lead Missouri State University

After meeting in four closed sessions, the latest one Friday morning, the Missouri State University Board of Governors has made a unanimous decision to allow Richard “Biff” Williams to continue as president.

In a statement, the board said, “After careful consideration, we believe President Williams continues to be the right person to lead Missouri State.”

They wrote, “As recent media reports about President Williams’ actions prior to departing Utah Tech University raised some questions, the Board took the time necessary to carefully consider the issue and listen to perspectives from students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and other important community partners. We appreciate everyone who provided input to this process and their commitment to our university. We have confidence in his ability to lead Missouri State, and we are committed to working alongside him to ensure the university is a safe and welcoming environment for all students, faculty and staff. President Williams is working with the Board on actions that he will take as part of his commitment to strengthening relationships across our campus community. The university is focused on reinforcing a campus culture that properly respects and values every person on our campus. We hope you share our confidence in the future of Missouri State, and we very much look forward to our continued journey together.”

About the lawsuit

Williams is one of more than two dozen defendants in a lawsuit filed on November 7 in U.S. District Court in Utah.

The lawsuit was filed by General Counsel Rebecca "Becky" Broadbent, Senior Associate General Counsel Jared Rasband and Title IX coordinator Hazel Sainsbury.

The three allege that Utah Tech, which Williams led until resigning early this year, "continuously and openly flouted the protections of Title IX." Title IX is part of a 1972 federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities that receive federal money.

The suit states that the "Plaintiffs, in their respective capacities within Utah Tech’s offices of general counsel and Title IX, worked hard to establish an environment free from harassment and discrimination. Yet in doing so, they faced resistance, intimidation, harassment, and retaliation from Utah Tech’s highest leaders."

Williams has since admitted to a prank in which he left what he called a “zuweenie,” vegetables in the shape of male genitalia, on the porch of an administrator who was recovering from surgery. He signed it with the names of the three plaintiffs.

The incident is included in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs argued that when they complained, they were met with “harassment, discrimination, retaliation, abusive conduct and defamation – all without being provided an opportunity for an informal process or remedy, and despite their rights under Title IX and University Policy 154 regarding Informal Resolution.”

Faculty Senate has their say

The Missouri State University Faculty Senate Thursday approved 36-to-12 a resolution expressing “no confidence” in President Williams.

Faculty Senator Dr. Shurita Thomas-Tate said in a discussion before the vote was taken that tenured faculty must go through an annual process to show their commitment to adhering to the ethics of the university. She responded to some senators’ concerns about working with Williams if the resolution passed, and if he were allowed to stay, by pointing out that the vote holds the president accountable at this time, but that he needs to prove himself going forward.

Other senators Thursday also wanted to send a strong message to the president in the form of a no confidence vote. Abby Templer Rodrigues said that even if the resolution is only symbolic, the candidates for Missouri State University provost are watching.

