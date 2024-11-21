MSU Faculty Senate votes 'no confidence' in President Biff Williams

After a long discussion Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State University Faculty Senate voted 36 to 12 on a resolution expressing no confidence in MSU President Dr. Biff Williams.

Votes were cast by secret ballot following concern expressed by some about the impact the resolution might have on untenured faculty.

The Faculty Senate drew up the resolution last week. This follows a lawsuit filed by Utah Tech General Counsel Rebecca "Becky" Broadbent, Senior Associate General Counsel Jared Rasband and Title IX Coordinator Hazel Sainsbury naming Williams as one of more than two dozen defendants. Williams served as president of Utah Tech before resigning early this year.

The three allege in the lawsuit that Utah Tech "continuously and openly flouted the protections of Title IX."

The suit states that the "Plaintiffs, in their respective capacities within Utah Tech’s offices of general counsel and Title IX, worked hard to establish an environment free from harassment and discrimination. Yet in doing so, they faced resistance, intimidation, harassment, and retaliation from Utah Tech’s highest leaders."

Faculty senators discussed changing the resolution to a vote of censure instead, but in the end, decided against it. They said they wanted to send a stronger message that Williams needs to prove himself if the Board of Governors allows him to stay.

Some argued the no confidence vote holds Williams accountable at this time. They said they're not saying they won't work with Williams if he stays, but he must work to gain their confidence.

The Board of Governors meets in a fourth closed session Friday morning at 11.