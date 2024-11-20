Missouri Sports Hall of Fame executive director said he's hopeful PCCC funds for charities will be available 'very soon'

KSMU has been reporting over the last few days on a shortfall of funds from the 2024 Price Cutter Charity Championship Tournament hosted by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

An event to award money to close to 50 charities that participated in the event Tuesday was canceled.

In an October 9 memo obtained by KSMU sent by Missouri State Hall of Fame Executive Director Byron Shive to Hall of Fame board members, Shive said, "overall revenue for the 2024 PCCC was down almost unanimously across the board, and the result is that the tournament is facing a significant shortfall with regard to its accounts payable and not enough revenue coming in to cover the costs."

Shive provided another statement to KSMU late Tuesday night following a statement sent on Monday.

Shive said Tuesday, a "combination of several factors contributed to the cancellation of the Celebration of Sharing. Simply stated, tournament revenue was less than projected, expenses were more than expected, and the invoicing to donors and sponsors was delayed by the absence of a staff member due to personal reasons. The MSHOF has worked diligently to bring the accounting up to date and is preparing to invoice those sponsors who previously committed their support to the PCCC Tournament. All options are being fully explored to enable the MSHOF to fulfill its obligations. The first order of business will be to start making distributions to the charities as soon as funds become available which we hope will be very soon.”

The executive director of the Children’s Smile Center, Jackie Barger, told KSMU Tuesday that he is optimistic they’ll see the $77,000 they are set to get from the tournament.

The MSHOF recently announced that Price Cutter Supermarkets has agreed to a new five-year deal to continue as the title sponsor of the annual Korn Ferry Tour event and that Hiland Dairy will be the presenting sponsor of the tournament.