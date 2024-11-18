Celebration of Sharing is canceled. Funds aren’t available to give to charities

KSMU has learned that an event to award hundreds of thousands of dollars to area charities that had been scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, has been canceled. The event, hosted by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, was to celebrate money raised from the 2024 Price Cutter Charity Championship golf tournament.

KSMU reached out to the director of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Byron Shive, for comment. He provided the following statement:

“An unfortunate combination of rising expenses, inflationary pressures, and an unforeseen staff absence have impacted our fundraising and collection efforts at this time. We are working diligently to overcome these challenges and remain fully committed to meeting our obligations as quickly as possible. We appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our sponsors, vendors, and the charities as we work toward fulfillment of our charitable mission.”

KSMU obtained an October 9, 2024 memo sent by Shive to the MSHOF Board of directors following the 2024 tournament. In it, he states that, while final revenue numbers were still being finalized, “there are significant concerns about the current state of financial affairs for the tournament.”

Twenty-nine charities are to benefit from the 2024 PCCC with a total of just over $582,100 promised to them.

The website for the annual event states that it has raised more than $19.4 million for children’s charities in the Ozarks since 1990.

PCCC is a PGA Tour golf tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour and is held at Highland Springs Country Club.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.