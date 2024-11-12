Another Springfield Starbucks looks to join Workers United

A Springfield Starbucks is petitioning to join Workers United. According to their website, Starbucks Workers United began when many different locations were all experiencing the same issues such as poor scheduling and staffing, low wages, broken equipment, harassment, and unfair discipline.

The Union works to solve all these issues for partner locations. Workers United has more than 500 stores across 45 different states that have unionized.

The location at 1008 E Battlefield was one of 10 different stores across the nation that publicly announced their petition to join Workers United. In the late summer of 2022, the location at 631 S Glenstone successfully unionized during the nationwide labor shortage, also becoming the first location in the region to join the union.

These recent filings follow a surge of dozens of successful petitions to join the union. Many locations around the country recently voted to join Starbucks Workers United and continue to grow the union.

In February, Starbucks announced an agreement to begin discussion on a foundational framework designed to achieve ratified collective bargaining agreements for represented partners, resolve litigation and ensure a fair process for organizing, according to the company.

