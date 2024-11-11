The Kansas City Chiefs skim pass the Denver Broncos to remain undefeated

The Kansas City Chiefs brushed passed the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium by a final score of 14-16 on Sunday to remain the NFL’s lone undefeated team. The first quarter of the game saw little action with the score being 0-0 at the start of the second quarter. Broncos Rookie Quarterback, Bo Nix, connected with Courtland Sutton for a six-yard touchdown pass to put the Broncos up 7-0. The Chiefs answered back with a 36-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to make the score 7-3. The Broncos drove down the field on their next drive and were able to find the endzone again. Nix found Sutton for a 32-yard touchdown pass giving Nix and Sutton their second touchdown connection of the day. Heading into the final minutes of the first half, the score was 14-3 Broncos lead. Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, found Travis Kelce in the endzone for a two-yard touchdown pass making the score 14-10 at halftime.

The second half started slow with a mere three points being scored in the third quarter. Harrison Butker booted a 28-yard field goal to make the score 14-13 heading into the final quarter of the game.

The fourth quarter saw little scoring as well. Harrison Butker came through for the Chiefs with his third field goal of the game from 20-yard out. The Chiefs lead the Broncos by a score of 14-16 heading into the closing minutes of the game. Bo Nix and the Broncos drove down the field chewing time of the game clock. The Broncos offense set up kicker Wil Lutz for the game winning field goal from 35-yards. The Chiefs were about to be handed their first loss of the season until linebacker, Leo Chenal, broke through the offensive line to block the game-winning field goal. The Chiefs pulled away with their ninth win on the season by a final score of 14-16.

The Chiefs 9-0 start to the 2024 season is tied with the 2003 and 2013 seasons as the best start in franchise history. Kansas City takes on the Buffalo Bills next week in Buffalo, NY, and they look to make franchise history next week in their pursuit of a perfect season.