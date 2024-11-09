A local fundraiser is for the birds — and those who love to watch them

A local volunteer-based environmental organization is working to raise money to educate people both young and old.

The Greater Ozarks Audubon Society (GOAS) annual Birdseed Sale is going on now, and you can order through Friday, November 15. It's the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.

John Cardoza said they have a variety of bird seed and other items to choose from.

"There's a mixture we use that is designed to attract birds that are here in this as a general feed, but we also have specific types of seeds and chips and thistle that people can use to attract a specific bird," he said. "Also, we have these suet cakes that you can use that fit into the cages that hold them, and then we have a whole series of handmade cedar birdhouses and feeders that are available, made right here in the Ozarks."

Cardoza said some of the seed is sourced from local farms and some from North Dakota, and it doesn't contain any fillers. Birdseed wreaths that are available for purchase are made by local residents with developmental disabilities at the Monett Area Sheltered Workshop. There's also a bird field guide, produced with the Greater Ozarks Audubon Society.

GOAS member Laura McCaskill said money raised will go to programs like their flagship program GLADE — the Green Leadership Academy for Diverse Ecosystems — offered for free each summer to area high school students.

"Many of the students have gone on to do amazing things in conservation," she said.

GLADE, a week-long conservation camp, has been going for 17 years and is open to high school sophomores and juniors. McCaskill said the program is known nationally for the conservation education it provides.

Revenues will also help bring in speakers from around the country and to allow GOAS to host field trips throughout the year that are open to the public. They also will support continued restoration efforts on South Creek in Springfield and the group's gardens at Nathanael-Greene Close Memorial Park, which are designed to benefit birds.

"These funds are essential for our funding for GLADE and other projects that we do in our community," McCaskill said.

Those who order from GOAS during its Birdseed Sale will pick up their items on December 7 at the University Heights Baptist Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will load the items into vehicles. McCaskill said it's a social event of sorts.

"You just drive through," she said, "but if you want to join us for some coffee and donuts and socialize with others that have a love of conservation and birds, we would love to visit with you."

GOAS was founded in Springfield in 1962 as the Audubon Club of Springfield, said McCaskill. They became a chapter of the national Audubon Society in 1980 and now span 12 counties in southwest Missouri. There are currently more than 500 members.