Kehoe announces transition director

In a written statement, Kehoe said, “We will assemble an administration that is ready to build a safer, stronger, more prosperous state for all Missourians.”

Kehoe will be inaugurated on January 13, 2025. In the meantime his new transition director Adam Gresham will begin team efforts to craft the incoming Kehoe administration’s staffing, policy priorities and budget proposal.

Gresham served as an intelligence officer the U.S. Marine Corps. He’s worked for Kehoe for many years, most recently as chief of staff in the lieutenant governor’s office.

Kehoe said later this week, more transition team members will be appointed.