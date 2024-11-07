Former school librarian to receive Humanitarian of the Year honor by Community Foundation of the Ozarks

Michaels was a librarian at a public school in Christian County until the start of this school year. She also ran for Christian County Western District Commissioner, a contest won by Republican Johnny Williams. At an interview with KSMU last summer, Michaels commented on the importance of the American public library system.

“Oh, every community needs a library," Michaels said. "And it’s true, some people can get books from Amazon. Some people can buy books. Some people can’t. And the library is the great equalizer in the community.”

Michaels is currently director of the BookBag program, which shares free books, snacks, hygiene items and school supplies to families. The group has distributed thousands of items since its founding in 2022.

The selection committee for this year’s Humanitarian honor is made up of church and chamber of commerce leaders from several Missouri Ozarks communities.

The Humanitarian of the Year Award was founded in 1990 by the late Springfield donor Jewell Thompson Schweitzer — namesake of the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library in Springfield. The award honors individuals in the region who excel at serving others.