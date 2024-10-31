Missouri 4th Congressional District Congressman Mark Alford discusses his top agenda items and more ahead of the November 5 General Election

Mark Alford has served in the U.S. Congress, representing Missouri's 4th District since January, 2023. He's up for re-election in November.

Interview with KSMU News Director Michele Skalicky

"Congressman Alford, thank you for joining me today."

"My pleasure. Michele."

"If you're re-elected to represent the 4th District in the House of Representatives, what will your top agenda items be?"

"Well, I think getting the country back on track with fiscal responsibility. You know, we are $34.5 trillion in debt. I don't think the average Missourian knows exactly what that means. But it's a hardship and tax on our future generations. And really it's unsustainable. We have to get our spending under control. But at the same time, we have to rebuild our military. That this current administration, the Obama administration, has really depleted and and rebuild our respect on the world stage. The conflicts that you're now seeing in Ukraine, Israel, the aggression from XI Jinping towards Taiwan, I think, is directly relatable and to Joe Biden's pullout of Afghanistan and the way that he has failed on the world front. We've got to restore our leadership in that we have to, at the same time, as I said, get our our spending under control. And that's going to take hard work and some hard decisions on the part of Congress."

"You've been in office as a U.S. congressman for, well, since 2023. What have you been able to accomplish for residents of your district during your short time in the House?"

"Well, thank you for asking. You know, the job of Congress is really several jobs rolled into one. The one I'm most proud of is what we've done in our district. We have three district offices. One there in your listening area in Lebanon, Missouri in Laclede County. We have one in Columbia, and our main office is in Raymore in Cass County, just south of Kansas City. And what we've been able to do is assemble a team that's going to work for Missourians. The federal government has held on to millions and millions of dollars. Constituents are due them, and we are going to bat for them. We are working for the people of the 4th Congressional District, and our team has so far in the short time we've been in office, returned almost $3 million to constituents that the federal government was holding on to — Social Security benefits, disability benefits, veterans benefits, and money that the IRS has been holding on to. So that's probably the biggest accomplishment that I, I think as far as legislation goes, I'm on three committees — the Armed Services Committee, the Committee on Small Business and Small Business. We've been able to do some amazing things for our constituents. We had a bipartisan bill with Sharice Davids out of Kansas, the Serve Act, where we're encouraging the SBA to go into communities and and help veterans start small businesses and maintain them. After World War II, only, well, about half of those leaving the military started a small business in America. And today it's only 10%. The other thing we've been able to do is get the farm bill out of our committee. In the ag committee, we are providing more money. Actually $295 million more for the food stamp program known as the SNAP program. But we're also making sure, first and foremost, that our farmers and producers are protected with the safety nets they need. We're expanding our conservation programs to further preserve the creation that we've been given by God."

"Elected officials in the U.S. Congress appear to be very divided, and that can make it difficult to get things accomplished. Is that a concern for you? And if so, what do you think can be done to bridge that divide?"

"Well, I think it is. And we're not just divided in Congress from Democrat and Republican within our own Republican conference. And let me address the first partisan divide in our conference. I've made it a point to go across the aisle every day that I'm on the floor and meet a new Democrat that I have not met before. I think it's important that we try to restore civility to our body. Our body is due that respect, and our nation is due that respect. And while I may not agree on everything with some of my counterparts across the aisle, I don't really look at them as enemies. We have to work together in a divided Congress to get things done. That does not mean compromise. I do not compromise my values, my core beliefs. But I will negotiate to get the best deal I can for the American people and for Missouri and our district. When it comes to our conference, we are divided in our conference. You know, we have now, I think, up to a four seat majority now, and that is just not working. We've got to get, people to come along, especially on our appropriations bills, to overlook one or two things they may not like about appropriation bill, but they're getting 99% of what they do like. And so to try to convince those members that while we're trying to control our spending, we also have to fund our government. And that's why we should not, and we did not, have a government shutdown. We passed the continuing resolution. Now we're looking forward to a trying to get the remaining seven appropriation bills done before we leave for Christmas. And my hope is that we can get everyone on board to do that. The American people deserve to have a government that's funded in a responsible manner in 2022."

"The Dobbs decision overturned Roe v Wade. Now, some states, including Missouri, are asking voters to enshrine the right to an abortion in the Constitution. What are your beliefs on a woman's right to choose?"

"Well, look, I believe first and foremost that life is sacred. And I really believe in life affirming care for the mother and the baby that God is growing inside her. And that means protecting those, but also supporting the mother who is in that situation. It is a stressful situation and we need to come alongside the mother. I think the Republicans for a long time have left the mother out of the equation. It's two bodies connected by one umbilical cord. I'm very much against amendment three. I think it would allow abortions to be performed on pregnant minors without notice or consult for the parents. I think that's wrong. It would allow abortions up until birth of physical or mental health for the mother. I think that is wrong because it can be misapplied. It can be stretched out, especially on the mental health part, to include any situation that the mother wants to terminate that pregnancy. So I think, you know, I've already early voted. I voted against Amendment 3, and I encourage everyone to get out and vote early. Do not wait on Election day to vote and vote against amendment three."

"Why should someone choose you for the 4th Congressional District?"

"I am a worker. I am a servant, and I have the best interest of our district and our state in mind. Everything I do from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed and I work very long hours in Congress. I have never worked this hard in my life. That is not a complaint. That is a blessing that God has given me for the confidence of the voters of the fourth Congressional District of Missouri. Um, this is something that I never had planned to do. I was in the media for 35 years as a news anchor in various markets, the last being Kansas City. And when this position opened up some three years ago, I decided to use my God given talents that I've developed over the last 35 years to put to use for the American people. I did not want to wake up in a nursing home and look back and think, I wish I had done something to save our country. This is the most consequential election of our lifetime, and I'm doing everything I can to make sure that we get it right, that we restore greatness and respect to America, that we bring our spending under control, and we truly are a nation blessed by God. And I want to be a part of making it even better."

"Well, Congressman Mark Alford, thank you for talking to me."

"Thank you. Michele."