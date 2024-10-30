© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Women’s Medical Respite receives grant to pay off mortgage

KSMU | By Ben Verstraete
Published October 30, 2024 at 7:34 AM CDT
From left to right: Ashley Fleming, CFO; Peggy Riggs, Musgrave Foundation; Bridget Dierks, CFO; Emily Bowen-Marler and Ferba Lofton, Musgrave Foundation; Beverly Anderson, Saundra Wilkinson, Rose Francis, Carol Daniel and Hallie Jones, Women’s Medical Respite.
Aaron Scott
/
CFO
The nonprofit gives homeless women a place to recover after being discharged from a hospital stay.

Back in March, Women’s Medical Respite moved into a house on Page Street after more than a year of renovations. Now, thanks to a grant from the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the mortgage on that house is entirely paid off, an amount totaling $172,175.

The Musgrave Foundation has been involved since the inception of Women’s Medical Respite:

"In 2014 they gave us a thousand dollars, and we did a pilot project," said WMR’s Carol Daniels at the grant presentation Tuesday. "And as a result of that, in 2015 we started the Women’s Medical Respite."

The organization was previously in a small space at The Kitchen, Inc. The Page Street house has room to accommodate more women – up to six at a time, plus a night manager. Out front, there’s a garden and an ADA-compliant ramp. Behind is a greenhouse, where they grow fresh produce.

Other organizations receiving funding from the Musgrave Foundation Campaign this year are:

  • AcompañARTE Cultural Center: $30,000 to support floor repairs, building maintenance and the purchase of art materials to expand art education offerings.
  • City of Springfield/Springfield Art Museum: $100,000 for the Springfield Art Museum expansion and renovation project.

This is the second year of the Musgrave Capital Campaign administered by the CFO.
News social workHomeless
Ben Verstraete
See stories by Ben Verstraete