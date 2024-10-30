Women’s Medical Respite receives grant to pay off mortgage

Back in March, Women’s Medical Respite moved into a house on Page Street after more than a year of renovations. Now, thanks to a grant from the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the mortgage on that house is entirely paid off, an amount totaling $172,175.

The Musgrave Foundation has been involved since the inception of Women’s Medical Respite:

"In 2014 they gave us a thousand dollars, and we did a pilot project," said WMR’s Carol Daniels at the grant presentation Tuesday. "And as a result of that, in 2015 we started the Women’s Medical Respite."

The organization was previously in a small space at The Kitchen, Inc. The Page Street house has room to accommodate more women – up to six at a time, plus a night manager. Out front, there’s a garden and an ADA-compliant ramp. Behind is a greenhouse, where they grow fresh produce.

Other organizations receiving funding from the Musgrave Foundation Campaign this year are:



AcompañARTE Cultural Center: $30,000 to support floor repairs, building maintenance and the purchase of art materials to expand art education offerings.

City of Springfield/Springfield Art Museum: $100,000 for the Springfield Art Museum expansion and renovation project.

This is the second year of the Musgrave Capital Campaign administered by the CFO.