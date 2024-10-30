Springfield Regional Arts Council's Annual Members’ Show opens Friday at The Creamery Arts Center

The opening reception for SRAC’s Annual Members Show, Friday, November 1, will feature live music by Michelle Gillam and give attendees a chance to meet the artists.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Creamery Arts Center, 411 N. Sherman Parkway.

The Annual Members’ Show provides a platform for local artists across all mediums and styles to highlight their best work. This year’s exhibition features an array of artistic works from SRAC artist members.

Leslie Forrester, the organization’s executive director, said in a statement that the show is more than an exhibition – it’s "a celebration of our local arts community and the talent that is present in Springfield."

She encourages everyone to come out, connect with the artists and experience the variety of art that will be on display.

The exhibition will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until November 22.

This year’s Annual Members Show is sponsored by Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

Select artists from the Annual Members’ Show will be juried for inclusion in the “You Should Know” exhibition, curated by the SRAC Visual Arts Committee and slated for February 2025.

For more information, visit springfieldarts.org.