Some things you need to know ahead of Tuesday's election

There are two polling location changes for next week’s election. Voters in N Republic A will cast ballots at Republic Middle School, 688 E. Hines in Republic.

And the central polling location at Missouri State University will move from the Welcome Center to Great Southern Bank Arena.

In person, no excuse, absentee voting continues through Monday, November 3.

You can cast ballots at the Greene County Courthouse and Greene County Elections Center as well as the Library Center.

Hours today through Friday and Monday at the Library Center are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the other polling sites. Both locations will also be open this Saturday (11/2) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All mail-in, absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 5 in order to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service is encouraging people to mail their ballots today to ensure their vote is counted.

The ballot is lengthy. View a sample ballot before you head to the polls at vote.greenecountymo.gov.