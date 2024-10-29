© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Some things you need to know ahead of Tuesday's election

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 29, 2024 at 8:14 AM CDT
Greene County Courthouse
Michele Skalicky
Greene County Courthouse

There are some polling site changes; and no excuse, in person, absentee voting continues.

There are two polling location changes for next week’s election. Voters in N Republic A will cast ballots at Republic Middle School, 688 E. Hines in Republic.

And the central polling location at Missouri State University will move from the Welcome Center to Great Southern Bank Arena.

In person, no excuse, absentee voting continues through Monday, November 3.

You can cast ballots at the Greene County Courthouse and Greene County Elections Center as well as the Library Center.

Hours today through Friday and Monday at the Library Center are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the other polling sites. Both locations will also be open this Saturday (11/2) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All mail-in, absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 5 in order to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service is encouraging people to mail their ballots today to ensure their vote is counted.

The ballot is lengthy. View a sample ballot before you head to the polls at vote.greenecountymo.gov.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
