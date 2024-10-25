© 2024 KSMU Radio
No excuse, in person, absentee voting will be offered next 2 Saturdays in Greene County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 25, 2024 at 7:22 AM CDT
A sign telling voters where to go to cast ballots hangs on a fence.
justgrimes
Flickr
A sign telling voters where to go to cast ballots hangs on a fence.

Locations are the Library Center and the Greene County Elections Center.

No excuse, in person, absentee voting will be available the next two Saturdays as well as on weekdays in Greene County up to and including the day before the election.

The Greene County Clerk’s Office said anyone can vote absentee from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 2 at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell, and the Greene County Elections Center. 1126 N. Boonville in Springfield. Weekday hours are 9 to 5 at the Elections Center and 9 to 4 at the Library Center.

Those who wish to vote in-person absentee must present a photo ID. Those can include a non-expired Missouri driver or non-driver license; a non-expired military ID, a non-expired U.S. passport; a photo ID issued by the State of Missouri or the U.S. that’s either not expired or expired after the date of the last election; or a photo ID issued by the state or the U.S. that does not have an expiration date.

There are several issues and races on the ballot. Find a sample ballot at vote.greenecountymo.gov.
News November 2024 election cycleGreene County Clerk's OfficeNovember 2024 general electionabsentee voting
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky