No excuse, in person, absentee voting will be offered next 2 Saturdays in Greene County

No excuse, in person, absentee voting will be available the next two Saturdays as well as on weekdays in Greene County up to and including the day before the election.

The Greene County Clerk’s Office said anyone can vote absentee from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 2 at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell, and the Greene County Elections Center. 1126 N. Boonville in Springfield. Weekday hours are 9 to 5 at the Elections Center and 9 to 4 at the Library Center.

Those who wish to vote in-person absentee must present a photo ID. Those can include a non-expired Missouri driver or non-driver license; a non-expired military ID, a non-expired U.S. passport; a photo ID issued by the State of Missouri or the U.S. that’s either not expired or expired after the date of the last election; or a photo ID issued by the state or the U.S. that does not have an expiration date.

There are several issues and races on the ballot. Find a sample ballot at vote.greenecountymo.gov.

