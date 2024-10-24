SRC partners with Crosslines Food Pantry to bring food security during the holidays

Council of Churches of the Ozarks received a gift from SRC that allows them to continue their holiday distributions as normal. Due to the increasing demand for their services, Council of Churches was at risk of having to postpone or cancel their holiday distribution services. However, a gift from SRC to Crosslines allows for over 3,000 turkeys to be given out for Thanksgiving.

A drive-thru service will be set up at 3055 E Division in Springfield on December 21. Registered families can receive a turkey and will be encouraged to visit the Crosslines Food Pantry for their other grocery needs.

“We are so thrilled that we can support families all year long, but with special intention during the holiday season,” said CEO and President of Council of Churches of the Ozarks, Jaimie Trussell. “This gift from SRC allows us to make the holiday special, and the community’s continued support in helping thousands of families in need allows us to serve them well.”

Due to people being directed to Crosslines Food Pantry for their grocery needs, the Christmas Toy Distribution is expanding to allow more shoppers as well as more timely visits. The toy distribution will open on December 21 to preregistered shoppers.

Council of Churches of the Ozarks has a goal to raise $37,200 by the end of December 2024.

For information on how to register for Crossline’s services or make a donation, visit ccozarks.org.

