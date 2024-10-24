Search begins for new provost of Missouri State University

Missouri State University has begun its search for a new provost after the current provost announced that he plans to retire.

Dr. John Jasinski has set June 30, 2025 as his retirement date.

The provost and vice president for academic affairs is the university’s chief academic officer. The role provides primary administrative leadership, direction and evaluation for faculty affairs.

“We’re grateful to Dr. Jasinski for his dedicated service since 2022,” said Missouri State University President Dr. Richard B. Williams in a statement. “His leadership, particularly in guiding the academic realignment, has strengthened our institution and positioned us for continued success.”

Jasinski came to MSU in 2022, taking over for retiring provost Dr. Frank Einhellig. Prior to moving to Springfield, he was president of Northwest Missouri State University for 13 years.

Brad Bodenhausen, vice president for community and global partnerships, and Dr. Marjorie Shavers, College of Education associate dean are the co-chairs of the Provost Search Committee.

Applications for the position are being accepted. The first date of consideration is December 2. Finalists will be on campus for interviews in February, and President Williams will select the new provost by March.

You can follow the search at missouristate.edu/ProvostSearch.