KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Search begins for new provost of Missouri State University

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 24, 2024 at 9:42 AM CDT
Carrington Hall, Missouri State University's administration building (photo taken January 26, 2024)
Michele Skalicky
Carrington Hall, Missouri State University's administration building (photo taken January 26, 2024)

The current provost, Dr. John Jasinski, plans to retire next year.

Missouri State University has begun its search for a new provost after the current provost announced that he plans to retire.

Dr. John Jasinski has set June 30, 2025 as his retirement date.

The provost and vice president for academic affairs is the university’s chief academic officer. The role provides primary administrative leadership, direction and evaluation for faculty affairs.

“We’re grateful to Dr. Jasinski for his dedicated service since 2022,” said Missouri State University President Dr. Richard B. Williams in a statement. “His leadership, particularly in guiding the academic realignment, has strengthened our institution and positioned us for continued success.”

Jasinski came to MSU in 2022, taking over for retiring provost Dr. Frank Einhellig. Prior to moving to Springfield, he was president of Northwest Missouri State University for 13 years.

Brad Bodenhausen, vice president for community and global partnerships, and Dr. Marjorie Shavers, College of Education associate dean are the co-chairs of the Provost Search Committee.

Applications for the position are being accepted. The first date of consideration is December 2. Finalists will be on campus for interviews in February, and President Williams will select the new provost by March.

You can follow the search at missouristate.edu/ProvostSearch.
News Missouri State UniversitySpringfield, Missouri
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
