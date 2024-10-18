Silver Dollar City announces new $500 million resort development

They’re calling it “a new era” and a “love letter” to the Missouri Ozarks. And they say it’s the biggest investment they’ve ever made. At a festive event packed with Branson-area VIPs, Silver Dollar City announced a $500 million development plan. It’s expected to be built out through multiple projects located just west of the 65-year-old theme park. A 7-story, 262-room resort overlooking Table Rock Lake is already under construction.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson accompanied shuttle buses filled with reporters to the project site. High on the windy hilltop, he heavily praised Silver Dollar City and its values of family and Christian faith.

1 of 3 — On October 17, 2024, Silver Dollar City unveiled the project site for a new $500 million new resort development it intends to build in the Branson area over the next decade, with many reporters and VIPs attending, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. Gregory Holman/KSMU

“You know, being here in southwest Missouri is a big deal. You know, you’re talking about hundreds upon hundreds of jobs. Millions upon millions of dollars of investments. And then, just what it’s going to do for the workforce side of things. You know, people coming here, all the jobs this is going to create.”

The resort project is the latest in a series of big capital expenditures by Silver Dollar City over the past decade, like its Mystic Falls, Time Traveler and Outlaw Run rides that cost tens of millions and have drawn international attention from theme-park superfans.

Brad Thomas is Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts president. He says the Outlaw Run wooden rollercoaster helped put Silver Dollar City on the global map back in the early 2010s.

“And that just stood the test of time," he told Ozarks Public Radio. "And you just go on through the developments that we’ve had since then. Every one of those taken us to a bigger level of attendance, a bigger draw. We’ve watched the cities where our visitors come from get further and further out.”

The first new resort by Silver Dollar City is expected to open in late 2026.