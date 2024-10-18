Missouri State University holds an inauguration for its 12th president Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams

Missouri State University held an inauguration ceremony Thursday afternoon for President Biff Williams.

MSU musical groups performed, including the symphony and the women’s chorus, and Devon Jarvis, a leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Springfield, gave the invocation.

"And now we ask for wisdom for President Williams as he leads the university," Jarvis prayed. "Bless him with discernment, with faith, with courage to make difficult decisions that will be coming his way.”

Board of Governors Chair Lynn Parman talked about MSU’s history in Springfield, starting in 1905 as the State Normal School. She said Dr. Williams has a wealth of experience, a vision for innovation and a deep commitment to the core values of MSU. She said the day marked a new chapter in the university’s history.

MSU Student Government Association President Tamia Schiele represented the student body. She said Williams’ commitment to student success and inclusivity “resonates deeply in all of us.”

Senator Lincoln Hough said he looks forward to helping Williams achieve the new president’s "bold vision" for MSU.

A medallion bearing the official seal of MO State -- a symbolic presentation of the chain of command -- was presented to Williams, representing the authority and responsibility entrusted to the new president.

Ceremony: “With the placement of this chain of command, we officially install Dr. Williams as the 12th president of Missouri state university.”

Williams shared the university’s history and said MSU’s courage to excel has been in place since day one and continues today.

“As I reflect on our past, I'm reminded that Missouri State has always been a place where dreams are nurtured and futures are formed," said Williams. "From humble beginnings, we have grown into a comprehensive institution that serves thousands of students each year.”

He said, going forward, MSU will foster collaboration by encouraging teamwork and resource sharing, enhance student engagement by empowering students and creating a positive campus culture where they feel valued and supported and strengthen community partnerships.



