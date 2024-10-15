City of Springfield seeks candidates for Board of Public Utilities

The City of Springfield has three vacancies on its Board of Public Utilities. It is accepting candidate applications at the City Clerk’s office through the close of business October 28.

Per a city press release, the 11-member board establishes policies and sets the direction for Springfield’s City Utilities, which manages electricity, natural gas, water, broadband and public transportation services in the city. The board is made up of citizens appointed by Springfield’s City Council to three-year-terms, serving up to a maximum of two terms.

The board has two vacancies for city residents, replacing current board members Kristin Carter and Matthew Stublefield. Candidates must have resided in the city for two years. A third vacancy is open for a non-resident citizen. This will replace current board member Scott Bratcher. The candidate for this position must live outside of Springfield and currently be a CU customer for at least two years. All candidates must have business or professional experience.

Two board members will also be eligible for reappointment in the coming months. Dr. Alina Lehnert and Steve Edwards.

Applications and appointments will be considered at a November 12 meeting. New appointments and reappointments are expected to be read before Springfield’s City Council November 18 and voted on at the council’s December 16 meeting.

Find the form to apply at springfieldmo.gov. It must be filled out and returned to the Springfield City Clerk’s Office. Contact the Clerk at 417-864-1651