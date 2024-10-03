Study finds more Springfield drivers are yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks

The City of Springfield said its program, SGF Yields, is celebrating an all-time high of drivers yielding to pedestrians at city crosswalks.

The program’s third-quarter 2024 crosswalk assessment shows that driver compliance at crosswalks has increased to an average of 66.49% at six intersections across Springfield. That’s the highest yield rate since the pedestrian safety program began in 2017.

The increase comes after six months of crosswalk enforcement along with infrastructure improvements and public engagement, according to city officials in a statement.

The highest compliance rate during crosswalk studies in the third quarter was 84% at Boonville near Central. The lowest was 31% at a crosswalk at Broadmoor at Weaver.

Compliance at other Springfield crosswalks

St. Louis at Expo Center: 73%

Lone Pine near Allen: 57%

Bennett at Delaware: 60%

Grant Avenue near Talmage: 49%

Lantern Walk

As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, SGF Yields will host the fourth annual Lantern Walk in partnership with six Springfield neighborhoods. Families are encouraged to craft lanterns and walk a one-mile route through their neighborhood. They’ll encounter stations along the way where they can learn how to be safe walkers and mindful drivers. You can find out more at springfieldmo.gov/sgfyields.