Watch out for Springfield Public Works crews pruning trees along busy roadways

The Springfield Public Works Urban Forestry Department has begun tree pruning on city roadways. They’re focusing their efforts on the busier streets of Springfield. The roads that will be affected by the pruning are:



Division Street - Highway 65 to West Bypass

Grand Street - Glenstone to West Bypass

Sunshine Street - Glenstone to Kansas Expressway

Sunset Street - Glenstone to Kansas Expressway

Battlefield Road - Lone Pine Avenue to West Bypass

Republic Road – Glenstone Avenue to Scenic Avenue

National Avenue – Kearney Street to Battlefield Road

Campbell Avenue - Commercial Street to Republic Road

The work is likely to cause slower moving traffic as well as lane and sidewalk closures. While those closures are necessary to complete the work, they're expected to last an hour or less, according to Public Works.

Per city code, workers will prune branches to at least 14 feet over streets and nine feet over sidewalks. Public Works will remove any branches and limbs that obstruct road signs or sightlines for drivers and pedestrians. If necessary, entire trees will be removed as well. Workers will also remove any dead or unhealthy branches or trees that potentially could cause problems and hazards during storms.

“According to city code, it is the responsibility of property owners to keep private trees trimmed to specified heights and distances from the public right of way,” Public Works Arboriculture Supervisor Travis Stokes said in a press release. “However, as a matter of public safety, proactive pruning by city crews is necessary from time to time to ensure our major roadways remain hazard free.”

The pruning is expected to last through October. Springfield Public Works advises drivers and pedestrians to use caution and watch for arborists when traveling while the pruning process is underway.

